Today's menu at the French Open includes two matches in the quarterfinals, including Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) challenging Cori Gauff (No. 6). How to watch, you ask? Check out Tennis Channel for the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: June 7

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 7

Match Round Match Time Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ons Jabeur Quarterfinal 5:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Cori Gauff Quarterfinal 6:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Swiatek vs. Gauff

Swiatek is 27-5 on the year, with two tournament titles.

The 19-year-old Gauff, who is still seeking her first tournament victory of 2023, is 14-8 so far this year.

Swiatek has played 32 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 16.1 games per match.

Swiatek has played 14 matches on clay this year, and 18.3 games per match.

Swiatek has won 82.6% of her service games this year, and 51% of her return games.

Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match through her 22 matches played this year across all court types, with a 52.5% game winning percentage.

Gauff averages 19.8 games per match and 8.5 games per set in six matches on clay courts this year.

Including all surfaces, Gauff's service game winning percentage is 70.1% (winning 150 of 214 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 34.7% (earning a win in 74 of 213 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Karolina Muchova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2 Quarterfinal Aryna Sabalenka Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 Quarterfinal

