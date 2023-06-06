Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (.694 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and seven walks while batting .256.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 153rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers during his last outings.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 51 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (15 of 51), with two or more RBI six times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.74, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
