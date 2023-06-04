Marcell Ozuna -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .222 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in 23 of 43 games this season (53.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (20.9%).

In 23.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.6% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings