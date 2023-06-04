Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Chase Field on Sunday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He has a .325/.403/.563 slash line on the season.

Acuna has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 49 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .228/.360/.521 slash line so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (7-2) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.72 ERA ranks 11th, 1.032 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4 vs. Giants May. 13 7.2 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Marlins May. 8 7.0 5 1 1 7 1

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has recorded 62 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .310/.359/.550 on the season.

Gurriel hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with three doubles, a walk and six RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.372/.508 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2

