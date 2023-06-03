Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .213 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 22 of 42 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (19.0%).
- In 23.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (26.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (2-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.37 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
