Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Rosario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Rosario has recorded a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (26.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.2%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.288
|AVG
|.209
|.319
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|20
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.