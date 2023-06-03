Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .262.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 42 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (15.8%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (39.3%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.37 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
