Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.4% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 46), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 21
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly (6-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
