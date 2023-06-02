On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (72) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
  • Acuna has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in 21 games this year (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (23.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.329 AVG .366
.430 OBP .446
.507 SLG .648
9 XBH 10
2 HR 5
9 RBI 13
10/13 K/BB 14/9
9 SB 6
Home Away
29 GP 27
21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (40.7%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (66.7%)
2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (33.3%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (48.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), 18th in WHIP (1.068), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.