On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .213 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (23.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (11.9%).

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (38.1%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .114 AVG .190 .220 OBP .306 .250 SLG .500 2 XBH 5 2 HR 4 3 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings