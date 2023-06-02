Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Riley has had a hit in 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (12.5%).

He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .278 AVG .214 .361 OBP .300 .375 SLG .443 5 XBH 6 1 HR 5 6 RBI 12 18/9 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 27 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

