Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kevin Pillar (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .262 with four doubles, six home runs and four walks.
- In 53.1% of his 32 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 18.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Pillar has had an RBI in 11 games this year (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
- In 11 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.316
|.286
|OBP
|.308
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kaprielian gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
