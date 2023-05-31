The Oakland Athletics (12-45) will try to sweep the Atlanta Braves (32-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, at 3:37 PM ET.

The Braves will look to Jared Shuster (1-2) versus the Athletics and James Kaprielian (0-5).

Braves vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-5, 8.45 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, a 1.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.342 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Shuster will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.

Kaprielian is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Kaprielian is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.7 frames per start.

