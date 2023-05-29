Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 on May 29, 2023
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-139)
|2.5 (-161)
- Monday's points prop bet for Tatum is 31.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 30.1.
- Tatum has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).
- Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Tatum has connected on 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-118)
|6.5 (-111)
|3.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+135)
- Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.6 points per game, 2.1 more than Monday's prop total.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 6.5.
- Monday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-128)
- The 14.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Monday is 2.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.
- White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (-128)
|9.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+110)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 3.9 points more than Monday's over/under.
- Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|7.5 (-154)
|6.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-250)
- The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (7.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
