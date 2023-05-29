The Atlanta Braves (32-21) and the Oakland Athletics (10-45) will match up on Monday, May 29 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, with Mike Soroka getting the ball for the Braves and Paul Blackburn taking the mound for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to upset. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Braves have played eight times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (18.9%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

