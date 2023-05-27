The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (30-23) face the San Diego Padres (24-27)

The Padres will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

NYY Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -146 +125 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (23-26) take on the Chicago White Sox (22-31)

The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Riley Greene (.295 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -116 -103 9

The Minnesota Twins (26-25) play the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

TV Channel: BSN

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.231 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.231 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 10 HR, 33 RBI)

MIN Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -113 -106 8

The Baltimore Orioles (33-18) take on the Texas Rangers (32-18)

The Rangers will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

TV Channel: MASN2

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.269 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.269 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.296 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

BAL Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -119 +100 9

The Oakland Athletics (10-43) face the Houston Astros (29-21)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.275 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.293 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (26-25) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (26-24)

The Pirates will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.260 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Ty France (.260 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.292 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

SEA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -227 +188 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSUN

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.292 AVG, 7 HR, 27 RBI)

Wander Franco (.292 AVG, 7 HR, 27 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.333 AVG, 9 HR, 31 RBI)

TB Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -117 -102 8

The Kansas City Royals (15-37) face the Washington Nationals (22-29)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.260 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.260 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.290 AVG, 8 HR, 26 RBI)

KC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -111 -108 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) take on the San Francisco Giants (26-25)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

TV Channel: BSWI

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.301 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

MIL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -117 -102 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (31-20) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27)

The Phillies will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.323 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.323 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI) PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -139 +119 9

The Chicago Cubs (22-28) play host to the Cincinnati Reds (22-29)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.289 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.283 AVG, 3 HR, 19 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -169 +144 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-22) host the Boston Red Sox (27-24)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.316 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.316 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

BOS Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -133 +113 9.5

The Cleveland Guardians (22-28) face the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI)

José Ramírez (.266 AVG, 6 HR, 25 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.296 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

CLE Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (22-30) host the New York Mets (27-25)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.286 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.286 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 19 HR, 45 RBI)

NYM Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -199 +168 11

The Los Angeles Angels (28-24) face the Miami Marlins (26-26)

The Marlins will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.275 AVG, 12 HR, 33 RBI) MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.259 AVG, 16 HR, 33 RBI)

LAA Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -199 +168 7.5

