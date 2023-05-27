After the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Hall stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to bet on Harry Hall at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Hall has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hall has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Hall has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 34 -7 261 1 13 1 3 $752,199

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Hall finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2023.

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 88 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Hall will take to the 7,209-yard course this week at Colonial Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,284 yards during the past year.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson placed him in the 44th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hall shot better than only 17% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Hall recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hall had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.8).

Hall's six birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average (6.8).

At that most recent competition, Hall's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Hall ended the AT&T Byron Nelson registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hall carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.4.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.