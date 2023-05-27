The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Celtics have put together a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 49.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (44.4%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Boston does it better (52.4% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is thriving at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has attempted (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 threes per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.