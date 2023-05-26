Michael Harris II -- hitting .086 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on May 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .165.

Harris II has had a base hit in 14 of 28 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Harris II has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .143 AVG .243 .294 OBP .317 .214 SLG .378 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 1 Home Away 11 GP 17 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings