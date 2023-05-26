The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .233.
  • Rosario has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 17
15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
