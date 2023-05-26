The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while hitting .264.
  • Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
  • In 74.0% of his games this year (37 of 50), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (26.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 16.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this year (19 of 50), with two or more RBI six times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (50.0%), including four multi-run games (8.0%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.278 AVG .214
.361 OBP .300
.375 SLG .443
5 XBH 6
1 HR 5
6 RBI 12
18/9 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, one per game).
  • Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
