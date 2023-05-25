The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. to the plate against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in MLB action with 80 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Atlanta's .457 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Atlanta is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (251 total).

The Braves rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Braves' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.65 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd will start for the Braves, his first this season.

The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Spencer Strider Bobby Miller 5/24/2023 Dodgers W 4-3 Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Dylan Dodd Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker 5/29/2023 Athletics - Away Bryce Elder Ken Waldichuk 5/30/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.