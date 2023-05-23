Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (29-18) on Tuesday, May 23, when they battle Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (4-1, 3.14 ERA) vs TBA - LAD

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Braves have gone 8-1 (88.9%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Dodgers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Dodgers this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

