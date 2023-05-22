Braves vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 22
The Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) will look for Freddie Freeman to prolong an 11-game hitting streak against the Atlanta Braves (29-17), on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will take the ball for the Dodgers.
Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-3, 2.85 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves' Morton (5-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 39-year-old has pitched to a 2.85 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across eight games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone
- Stone will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
