Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (29-17) and Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-3) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored 240 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.51).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 @ Rangers L 7-4 Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
May 17 @ Rangers W 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 19 Mariners W 6-2 Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners L 7-3 Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners W 3-2 Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers - Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
May 23 Dodgers - Spencer Strider vs TBA
May 24 Dodgers - Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
May 26 Phillies - Jared Shuster vs TBA
May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler

