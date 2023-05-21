After exiting in the round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in her most recent tournament (eliminated by Linda Noskova), Shelby Rogers will open the French Open versus Petra Martic (in the round of 128). Rogers has +30000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Rogers at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rogers' Next Match

In her opener at the French Open, on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Rogers will play Martic.

Rogers currently has odds of +120 to win her next contest versus Martic.

Shelby Rogers Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +30000

Rogers Stats

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rogers was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 54-ranked Noskova, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.

Rogers is 24-20 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Rogers is 3-4 on clay over the past 12 months.

Rogers has played 22.1 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On clay, Rogers has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 24.6 games per match while winning 49.4% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Rogers has won 71.4% of her service games, and she has won 28.8% of her return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Rogers has claimed 70.1% of her service games and 28.2% of her return games.

