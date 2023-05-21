Emilio Nava 2023 French Open Odds
The French Open continues in Paris, France, with Emilio Nava in the round of 128 versus Roberto Carballes Baena. Nava is +50000 to win at Stade Roland Garros.
Nava at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Nava's Next Match
On Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET, in the round of 128 of the the French Open, Nava will face Carballes Baena, after getting past Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Nava is listed at +310 to win his next contest versus Carballes Baena. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Emilio Nava Grand Slam Odds
- French Open odds to win: +50000
Nava Stats
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Nava defeated No. 161-ranked Blancaneaux, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Nava is 10-11 over the past year, with zero tournament titles.
- Nava is 1-2 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.
- Nava, over the past 12 months, has played 21 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match.
- In his three matches on a clay surface over the past year, Nava has averaged 28.7 games.
- Over the past year, Nava has been victorious in 13.8% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games.
- Nava has been victorious in 69.2% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 7.1% of his return games.
