Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Seattle Mariners and starter George Kirby on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .464.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.258).

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (237 total).

The Braves are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.55 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.271).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers L 7-4 Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Charlie Morton Dustin May 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider Julio Urías 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster -

