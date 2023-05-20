How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will take on Ty France and the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park in the second of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mariners Player Props
|Braves vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Mariners Odds
|Braves vs Mariners Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are second in MLB action with 75 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.
- The Braves are eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.3 runs per game (234 total runs).
- The Braves rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.54 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Chavez makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 39-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jesse Chávez
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Aaron Nola
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.