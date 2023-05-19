How to Watch the Braves vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and starter Bryce Elder on Friday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are second in MLB action with 74 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .466.
- The Braves' .257 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (228 total).
- The Braves are fourth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Elder (3-0) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Elder is looking to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.
- Elder is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-4
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dustin May
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Julio Urías
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
