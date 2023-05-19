Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Friday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Atlanta's past four games have gone over the total, and the average total in that run was 8.9.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 23-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 15-6 (71.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Atlanta has played in 43 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-16-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 17-7 8-7 19-9 17-12 10-4

