The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

You can tune in to TNT to see the Panthers look to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players