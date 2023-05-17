Wednesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (26-16) taking on the Atlanta Braves (26-16) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 22, or 64.7%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 14-6 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 222.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule