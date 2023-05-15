Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB action with 64 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in baseball, slugging .455.

The Braves' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Atlanta scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (206 total, 5.2 per game).

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 19 mark in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.56 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Morton has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to prolong an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby

