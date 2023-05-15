Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (25-15) and the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on May 15.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 18-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 206 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves' 3.56 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule