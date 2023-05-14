The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as underdogs in this decisive matchup, with +160 moneyline odds against the Oilers (-190).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to take home the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-190)

Oilers (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.4)

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers (50-23-9 overall) have a 6-11-17 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 34 games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-10-7 record (good for 41 points).

In the five games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-9-3 record).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals in 71 games (53-11-7, 113 points).

In the 38 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 23-11-4.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 36-11-4 (76 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 19-15-7 to record 45 points.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 14-9-23 record in overtime contests this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has earned 49 points (22-8-5) in its 35 games decided by one goal.

Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights finished with only one goal, they have earned four points.

When Vegas has scored two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 58 games, earning 108 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games this season and has recorded 39 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 42 games. The Golden Knights finished 22-17-3 in those contests (47 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

