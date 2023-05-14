Player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Sunday (at 1:37 PM ET).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.433/.559 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).

He has a slash line of .269/.404/.571 on the year.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Kikuchi Stats

Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Kikuchi has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 7 6.1 4 0 0 3 2 at Red Sox May. 2 4.1 9 5 5 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 5.2 4 0 0 8 1 at Yankees Apr. 21 6.0 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Rays Apr. 15 6.0 4 1 1 9 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has nine doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 26 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .325/.364/.524 so far this year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 13 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Pirates May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 22 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.392/.528 on the season.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 13 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

