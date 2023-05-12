A pair of the league's top hitters square off when the Atlanta Braves (25-12) and Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) play at 7:07 PM ET on Friday, at Rogers Centre. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .347 batting average (second in league) for the Braves, while Matt Chapman ranks third at .338.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (4-0) for the Braves and Chris Bassitt (4-2) for the Blue Jays.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (4-2, 4.28 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (4-0) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .925.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.28, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing batters have a .197 batting average against him.

Bassitt heads into this game with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Bassitt will look to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

The 34-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.200 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.

