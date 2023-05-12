Friday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) and the Atlanta Braves (25-12) facing off at Rogers Centre in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 12.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (4-0, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-2, 4.28 ERA).

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 21, or 65.6%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 16 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 199.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule