How to Watch the Warriors vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Golden State is 35-14 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- When Golden State scores more than 116.6 points, it is 35-15.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Lakers average only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (117.1).
- Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors average 119.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Golden State is giving up 10.8 fewer points per game (111.7) than away from home (122.5).
- In home games, the Warriors are draining 0.9 more threes per game (17.1) than in away games (16.2). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (37.9%).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers score fewer points per game at home (117) than on the road (117.3), but also concede fewer at home (113.8) than away (119.4).
- At home, Los Angeles allows 113.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 119.4.
- At home the Lakers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (24.9).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
