The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami (6-19-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (23.1%) than New York (5-5-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (41.7%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has been forced to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

The Heat are delivering 23.8 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 12 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in league).

In terms of shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets) and 40.8% threes (30.5%).

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively New York is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (113.1 points allowed per game).

At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

With 12.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Knicks are 11th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.