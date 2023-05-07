The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will go head to head in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential.

These teams score 229.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Devin Booker 31.5 -120 27.8 Kevin Durant 30.5 -105 29.1 Deandre Ayton 14.5 -105 18.0 Cameron Payne 10.5 -115 10.3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.