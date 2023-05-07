The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .250.
  • Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last games.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 29 games (31.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.