The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. The Devils are favored (-135) against the Hurricanes (+115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Hurricanes Moneyline Total
DraftKings -135 +115 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -135 +115 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -141 +120 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

  • Carolina has played 43 games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.
  • The Devils have been victorious in 12 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.5%).
  • The Hurricanes have been the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.
  • New Jersey is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
  • Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jack Hughes 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (-143)
Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125)
Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+140)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-133)

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 2.4 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.4 3.7 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.