Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .237 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in eight games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|11
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
