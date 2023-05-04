The Golden State Warriors will play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Golden State shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-14 overall.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Warriors put up only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Golden State is 35-15 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

Los Angeles has put together a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers score only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

Los Angeles is 32-8 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors are averaging 119.7 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 118.2 points per contest.

Defensively Golden State has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.7 points per game, compared to 122.5 in road games.

In home games, the Warriors are making 0.9 more treys per game (17.1) than away from home (16.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to on the road (37.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, scoring 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 away.

Los Angeles is giving up fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (119.4).

At home the Lakers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries