Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4 features the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +155 odds on the moneyline against the Maple Leafs (-180).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-180) Panthers (+155) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have won 58.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (41-29).

Toronto is 19-15 (winning 55.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter.

The Maple Leafs have a 64.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 12 of the 24 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has gone 5-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 39.2% chance to win.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

In Toronto's past 10 games, it hit the over once.

During the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Maple Leafs offense's 278 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game).

The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total one time in its last 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

