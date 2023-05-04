Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Maple Leafs matchup with the Panthers will air on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players