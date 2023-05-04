The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .224 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (23.1%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

