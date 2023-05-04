Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 117-112 win against the Warriors, Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

In this article we will dive into Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.9 20.2 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 15.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 42.5 41 37.9 PR 40.5 38.4 35.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.